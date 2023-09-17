WATERLOO – All Waterloo Community School District schools will be closed on Friday due to district-wide professional development.
PHOTOS: East and West met in a crosstown rivalry game Monday
091123-spt-east-west-vb-0.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-1.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-2.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-3.1.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-4.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-6.1.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-7.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-8.JPG
091123-spt-east-west-vb-9.JPG
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.