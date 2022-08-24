Waterloo Schools' new superintendent makes presence known on first day

WATERLOO — Jared Smith’s Tuesday morning was one filled with upbeat discovery.

It was Waterloo Community Schools’ first day of classes and the first time Smith had started a school year in the district as the superintendent.

The morning had him revved up to be one of the faces Lincoln Elementary School students saw while walking along a red carpet into the building, giving high fives to their friendly Leopard mascot, and entering through the larger-than-life doors with music and cheers in the background.

The district’s youngest students had their first day of school Tuesday, including children in kindergarten, first and second grades. Sixth- and ninth-graders also started classes at the middle and high schools. Other students will have their first day Wednesday.

Waterloo's city-wide clean-up set for Sept. 10 The City of Waterloo is holding a city-wide clean-up “buck day” on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waste Management Services at 3505 Easton Avenue.

“Seeing this red carpet here, it’s cool because I had no idea what schools had planned to welcome their kids,” Smith said. “But now seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing the excited staff, it gives you great feelings. I’m not looking to have any specific conversations, but I want to make sure people feel supported, they feel welcomed, and they’re having fun.

“I want them to know that I’m here to help them. I’m available and around.”

Smith, a Waterloo native and former East High School assistant principal, began his tenure as Waterloo Schools’ chief executive July 1, and it truly was a celebration Tuesday.

He admittingly had emotions comparable to the nervousness or excitement of a first day when he was a student.

He was back in his old stomping grounds, now leading a staff of more than 1,700 school employees and over 10,000 students as the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly fades in the rear-view mirror.

“The first year is really listen, learn, understand the systems we have in place, and then really after I’ve gathered all that data, had all the conversations, then I really feel like year two is the year when you start to make some tweaks.”

Since day one, it’s been about building relationships that contribute to a strong culture.

“I feel like in schools with everything going on, whether it’s the perception of schools or a worker shortage, if you don’t have the culture to keep your employees happy and keep them working in your schools, you’re really going to struggle, no matter what great program you have, you’re not going to be able to do it without a strong culture.”

Fitzgerald named police chief of Denver's regional mass transit system He was sworn in Tuesday as the chief of the Denver Regional Transportation District’s police and emergency management division during a ceremony at the city's Union Station.

The former South Tama County Community Schools superintendent likes to be active on social media and kindly asked families walking up to Lincoln Elementary if he could take photos of them to share and memorialize the moments.

Once the pace slowed down a bit and students and teachers were hard at work, he walked through the hallways and poked his head inside classrooms with kids curious about the man in the doorway.

Smith ended up in first grade teacher Whitney Pullin’s class, where she explained to her students how their principal, Tamera Phillips, is the “protector” of Lincoln, but Smith does that for all schools in the district.

The new superintendent toured several buildings that morning and afternoon, including the new Lowell Elementary School.

In the common area, he was approached by Valerie McDonald, an interventionist at the school the last 38 years for kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I just want you to know who I am,” she said.

She confirmed a memory of him being a school administrator at East High, and explained how the love between students and her is reciprocal.

“I think he’s going to be a great superintendent,” she said.

Smith also observed a dozen or so kindergartners following substitute teacher Ryan Thyer through the common space, an exercise to allow them to become familiar with their new home.

“Coming back to a community I grew up in, it’s just cool to be a part of everything. I’m going to add to what’s already going well and then put my own stamp on things,” said Smith.

Waterloo is not like a lot of school districts. Staff and students take pride in its diversity.

The district also touts a new campaign: “Be Bold.”

It’s meant to inspire students to take that next big step toward their goals and encourages them not to be afraid to be innovative or inventive when it comes to achieving them.

“Getting out and about is what you gives you energy. I never feel tired. When I go to schools and the classes, I never feel tired,” Smith said. “It’s like taking a couple shots of espresso going into the buildings.”