WATERLOO — Byron Phillips has been named principal of East High School, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Phillips currently serves as assistant principal at West High School where his responsibilities include supervision of clerical and support staff as well as overseeing the Partners in Education program and Professional Learning Communities.

“I am humbled, honored and extremely excited for the opportunity to serve as the next principal of East High School. As a lifelong resident of Waterloo, I am aware of the deep pride and rich tradition of East High, and I will work tirelessly to uphold the expectation of excellence,” Phillips said in a news release. “I am truly excited for this next chapter in my career and I am especially looking forward to working with the awesome students and staff at East High School.”

Prior to his current position, which he has held since 2010, he was the principal at Expo Alternative High School and assistant principal at Central and Logan Middle Schools. Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree from Huron University in South Dakota, a master’s degree from Viterbo College, and an advanced studies certificate in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa.

“We could not be more excited to announce Byron Phillips as the next principal at East High School,” said Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jared Smith. “Byron’s leadership experience and community ties make him the perfect fit to lead the Trojan family for years to come.”

Phillips replaces Joseph Parker, who has been the school’s principal since 2018.

