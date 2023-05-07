WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has named Megan Allen the director of special education, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Allen is currently special education coordinator for Waterloo Schools, a position she has held since 2020. In that role, she has directed the work of instructional coaches and behavior support specialists throughout the district, designed and delivered professional development for instructional strategists, and coordinated the administration of Iowa’s Alternate Assessments.

Prior to her current role, Allen has served the district as a special education instructional coach, a comprehensive intervention model coach, and an instructional strategist at Lincoln Elementary School.

Allen holds an advanced studies certificate with a focus on principalship in the area of Pre-K-12 supervisor of special education from the University of Northern Iowa. She also holds an advanced students certificate in literacy intervention, and an endorsement in special education consulting. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the UNI in 2009 and her masters degree as an instructional strategist in 2015 from Sioux City’s Morningside University.

Allen replaces Sandy Schmitz, who was named to the position in 2021.

