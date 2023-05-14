WATERLOO — Gina Weekley has been named Waterloo Community Schools director of equity, inclusion, and belonging, pending approval by the Board of Education.

She begins in this role effective July 1.

The new position was created to enhance Waterloo Schools’ initiatives to support and enhance equity and inclusion for students and staff.

“I am incredibly honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Director of DEIB in the community and district where I grew up,” Weekley said in a news release. “My unwavering commitment is to serve in a way that creates a welcoming space for all, fosters equity, enhances inclusion and enables everyone to thrive as students, staff, and community members.”

Weekley was named to the Courier’s 20 Under 40 list in 2017 for her work as the senior director of youth services at the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County. She holds a master’s degree in philanthropy and nonprofit development and a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, both from the University of Northern Iowa.

“We are thrilled to add Gina to our district leadership team as the director of equity, inclusion, and belonging,” Superintendent Jared Smith said in the release. “As a Waterloo Schools graduate and longtime citizen, Gina has a deep understanding of our community and has the skills needed to ensure equity is at the forefront of everything we do as an organization.”

In her current position, Weekley works as the coordinator of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Central Rivers Area Education Agency.