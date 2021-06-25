 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Schools name new community relations director
0 comments
alert top story

Waterloo Schools name new community relations director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Akwi Nji

Nji

WATERLOO — A new director of school and community relations has been named for Waterloo Community Schools.

Akwi Nji begins the position July 1, pending Board of Education approval.

Waterloo’s new e-scooter service took flight Tuesday, launching with a handful of electronic vehicles that are now available in the downtown area.

Nji most recently served as the director of communications in the Cedar Rapids Community Schools. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and mass communications and in English, both from the University of Iowa.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She has a professional background in nonprofit leadership, public education, journalism and strategic communications. Nji also worked as a high school language arts teacher for 11 years.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

“After completing an extensive hiring process with staff, parents and community members, we are excited to have Ms. Nji join our team," said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. "She has varied experiences in and around communications and will use her outstanding creative skills to continue to share the amazing initiatives happening in our district. Her experience with successful social media campaigns and her deeply involved work with diversity, equity and inclusion will be beneficial for all in the Waterloo Schools as well as our community.”

Nji replaces Tara Thomas, who is leaving to become a communications director at a virtual consulting firm.

0 comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News