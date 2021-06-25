Waterloo Schools name new community relations director

Nji most recently served as the director of communications in the Cedar Rapids Community Schools. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and mass communications and in English, both from the University of Iowa.

“After completing an extensive hiring process with staff, parents and community members, we are excited to have Ms. Nji join our team," said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. "She has varied experiences in and around communications and will use her outstanding creative skills to continue to share the amazing initiatives happening in our district. Her experience with successful social media campaigns and her deeply involved work with diversity, equity and inclusion will be beneficial for all in the Waterloo Schools as well as our community.”