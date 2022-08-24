Waterloo Schools' music programs get a tune-up

WATERLOO — Music programs in Waterloo Community Schools are getting a tune-up after multiple requests were approved Monday.

The Board of Education adopted curriculum for the middle school band and orchestra as well as the high school piano lab.

The middle school instructors and the district’s fine arts instructional coach asked Waterloo Schools to pay for a lesson book for each student along with a digital platform for learning to eliminate access barriers. The total cost will be $193,031 plus an annual fee of $14,901.

The middle school bands, with about 425 students, will be learning from three different books from sixth to eighth grades. The cost for books will be $9,327 per year.

For middle school orchestra, the three instructional books will cost $4,974 per year. The orchestra has about 175 students.

In addition to the purchase of books, students will work with SmartMusic – a digital platform that allows students practicing alone or in groups to play along with other instruments in order to hear those that are not present. The cost for the program is $57,504, or $11.89 per student on an eight-year plan.

The board also adopted a formalized curriculum for a piano lab. The lab launched as a pilot program at East High School but will now expand into West High School. Similar to the guitar classes at the school, the lab focuses on teaching non-traditional instruments in schools.

Mallory DeSantiago, a chorus director who also teaches piano, said some of the keyboards the school had were inadequate in representing a real piano – with no weighted keys or pedals.

“Kids missed out on quite a bit of instruction that would be relevant to what they’re learning,” DeSantiago said. “They’ll be getting to know piano in the real way.”

The schools will be getting 30 keyboards, or 15 at each high school. The cost for the piano lab will be $20,773. The instruments should arrive in a little over a week.