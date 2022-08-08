Waterloo Schools may delve into uniform policy

WATERLOO — The new head of Waterloo Community Schools says the district needs to take a deeper look at the current uniform dress code policy.

Superintendent Jared Smith shared his conclusion Monday with the Board of Education after sending out a survey to school administrators who said they would be interested in some overhauls. A total of 41 administrators responded.

Smith said the district will “start with what we got” and stick with the same uniform rules for at least the upcoming fall semester. During those months, though, he proposed a timeline of potential actions.

Smith said he hopes to send out a survey to families and staff in September and form a committee of 12 to 15 people including teachers, parents and administrators. In October or November, he proposed a community conversation to see what policies could look like. On Nov. 14, these conversations could be taken to the school board for further discussion.

He hopes on Dec. 9 a decision or recommendation could be made for the second semester.

Board member Stacie Mills spoke up about the issue, saying her daughter at West High received a letter from the school which stated children not following the dress code will be sent home. She said this should change before school starts.

Sue Flynn, president of the board, said with a new superintendent and school starting in two weeks, such a change is not in the district's best interest.

“It’s not in our best interest to send children home,” Mills said. “I cannot see the benefit of telling a child who showed up to leave.”

Other board members said, although being sent home may not be the best option, children need to follow the rules.

Board members decided since debate was transpiring and the discussion was not an agenda item, they would end the conversation.

In other business, the board:

Accepted a bid of $433,200 plus $120 per square yard for patching to transform East High School’s east parking lot. The project includes asphalt overlay as well as improvements to the concrete ramp, stairs and sidewalks. There will also be lighting upgrades and a trash enclosure. The bid was higher than expected due to labor and material shortages. Approved the $190,594 purchase of more than 400 Chromebooks for the nine elementary schools that didn’t receive the devices last year. The district will receive a reimbursement of $400 per device through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, making the district’s overall cost $26,994.

Approved the purchase and installation of preschool playground equipment for Poyner Elementary school for $39,994. The playground is expected to be ready for use by summer 2023.