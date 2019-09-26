WATERLOO — Students in the advanced manufacturing program at the Waterloo Career Center could receive on-the-job training this summer through local companies.
The Board of Education this week approved a registered apprenticeship agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor that will place students in those positions during the summer after their junior year.
“They actually have a job during the duration of the apprenticeship paid by the employer, not the district,” said Jeff Frost, Waterloo Community Schools’ executive director of professional education. Juniors taking college-level classes in the career center’s advanced manufacturing program now could apply for an apprenticeship during second semester. Public and parochial students living within the district can take classes at the center as can those from other districts that have agreements with Waterloo Schools including Cedar Falls, Hudson and Dike-New Hartford.
“Six businesses locally, they support this,” said Frost. “They’re willing to pay the salaries and take students through the steps because there’s such a need for it.”
Companies will pay students $12 an hour to work part time at their businesses for eight weeks next summer. The students would then continue working part time throughout their senior year during part of the school day, earning a wage of $13 per hour.
They would start working full time in the summer after finishing high school and have the opportunity to complete an associate of applied science degree through Hawkeye Community College. The apprenticeship would continue at $14 per hour until all job competencies are met.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said apprenticeships would only be open to those who take multiple classes in advanced manufacturing. “We’re talking students who get deeper in their learning, 3-4 semesters in the same pathway,” she explained. She noted the program may start with two or three students participating and grow from there.
A successful apprentice would earn a national career readiness certification.
“That really puts their resume on top, as far as hireability,” said Frost. “It’s really the next step in this school-to-career pipeline and really the big step for us in getting our students into more job-skilled trade readiness.”
With approval of the agreement, the district is on the track to receive a “$25,000 one-time grant for advanced manufacturing that can be used for and applied toward instructor salaries, materials and such,” he added.
Frost said that Waterloo Schools is now the 14th district in the state to have a registered apprenticeship, and he expects to roll the program out in areas besides advanced manufacturing. The next ones would be in health careers and construction.
“Hopefully, the endgame goal would be for all of our pathways to have a registered apprenticeship model or piece to it,” he said. The center currently offers 14 career and technical education programs, or pathways.
“We can apply for this grant in each of these streams to get a one-time $25,000 grant for us to use as we see fit,” said Frost. He noted a district can receive only one of those grants per year.
