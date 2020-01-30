Waterloo Schools makeup day set

WATERLOO --Waterloo Schools have set the makeup date for classes after the sudden closure of schools Wednesday due to a social media threat.
District spokeswoman Tara Thomas said there will now be classes on Monday, April 13. She said that was a already-scheduled snow day make-up date that is included in the 2019-2020 school calendar.
You have free articles remaining.
An 11-year-old was charged in connection with the social media threat that forced the closure of the schools.
The boy threatened to blow up four schools. But officials later deemed the threat was not credible, and classes resumed Thursday.
2019-20 Preps to Watch
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.