Waterloo Schools makeup day set
Waterloo Schools makeup day set

WATERLOO --Waterloo Schools have set the makeup date for classes after the sudden closure of schools Wednesday due to a social media threat.

District spokeswoman Tara Thomas said there will now be classes on Monday, April 13. She said that was a already-scheduled snow day make-up date that is included in the 2019-2020 school calendar.

An 11-year-old was charged in connection with the social media threat that forced the closure of the schools.

The boy threatened to blow up four schools. But officials later deemed the threat was not credible, and classes resumed Thursday.

