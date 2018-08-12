WATERLOO — Waterloo Career Center programs would partner with a business to create a new product under a grant proposal.
The Board of Education Monday is being asked to approve submitting the $25,000 grant to the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. STEM is a hands-on approach to studying the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
If the STEM BEST grant is approved, it would be used during the spring of 2019 in a collaborative effort with McKenna Pro, a Waterloo photographic lab. Marketing, graphic communications and digital media courses would work with the company to identify and create a product the company can produce, market and sell to its customers.
BEST stands for business engaging students and teachers. Eligibility for the grant requires matching the $25,000 request through cash or in-kind support.
Other business coming before the board includes:
- Approval of two memorandums of understanding for the 2018-19 school year. One is with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, or iJAG, to provide programming at a cost of $60,000 for at-risk East High School and George Washington Carver Academy students starting in seventh grade. The other is with Communities In School of Mid-America to provide educational resources and services for at-risk, low-income and disadvantaged students at Carver and Central Middle School at a cost of $40,000. Private donors are also helping to fund the programs.
- Approval of Iowa Voluntary Preschool contracts with nine private providers at a minimum of 10 hours per week for a total of 208 4-year-old children. Seven of the centers will provide an endorsed teacher while the district will provide itinerant teacher services at the other two centers.
- Donations from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa of $3,035 to West High School and $418 to Carver Academy for general charitable support of the schools.
- Textbook adoptions for high school Advanced Placement American government and psychology courses. “American Government: Roots and Reform 13th Edition” will cost $5,831 and “Myers’ Psychology for the AP Course” will cost $10,607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.