WATERLOO — Waterloo Career Center programs would partner with a business to create a new product under a grant proposal.

The Board of Education Monday is being asked to approve submitting the $25,000 grant to the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. STEM is a hands-on approach to studying the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

If the STEM BEST grant is approved, it would be used during the spring of 2019 in a collaborative effort with McKenna Pro, a Waterloo photographic lab. Marketing, graphic communications and digital media courses would work with the company to identify and create a product the company can produce, market and sell to its customers.

BEST stands for business engaging students and teachers. Eligibility for the grant requires matching the $25,000 request through cash or in-kind support.

Other business coming before the board includes:

  • Approval of two memorandums of understanding for the 2018-19 school year. One is with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, or iJAG, to provide programming at a cost of $60,000 for at-risk East High School and George Washington Carver Academy students starting in seventh grade. The other is with Communities In School of Mid-America to provide educational resources and services for at-risk, low-income and disadvantaged students at Carver and Central Middle School at a cost of $40,000. Private donors are also helping to fund the programs.
  • Approval of Iowa Voluntary Preschool contracts with nine private providers at a minimum of 10 hours per week for a total of 208 4-year-old children. Seven of the centers will provide an endorsed teacher while the district will provide itinerant teacher services at the other two centers.
  • Donations from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa of $3,035 to West High School and $418 to Carver Academy for general charitable support of the schools.
  • Textbook adoptions for high school Advanced Placement American government and psychology courses. “American Government: Roots and Reform 13th Edition” will cost $5,831 and “Myers’ Psychology for the AP Course” will cost $10,607.
