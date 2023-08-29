WATERLOO – Waterloo Community School District announced its 2023-24 Lead Waterloo fellows.
Lead Waterloo is an expansion to the original Teach Waterloo program, a program to diversify the district's teacher workforce in support of student success.
This year's fellows are Ashley Clark, Korie Frazier, Phaedra Roby, Jaclyn Spencer and Christopher Tims.
The Lead Waterloo program provides financial resources and resilience support for Waterloo schools' staff of color or historically marginalized populations seeking administrative certification. Through partnerships between the district, John Deere, McElroy Trust and the University of Northern Iowa, the goal is to help build tomorrow's leaders.
COLLECTION: Stories about Iowa Legislature's school book restrictions
A collection of stories about legislation approved by the 2023 Iowa Legislature that requires some books to be removed from school libraries and classrooms.
Bills signed by Reynolds on Friday limit LGBTQ instruction and change regulations at Iowa schools.
The law bans books with descriptions of sex acts from school library shelves.
The bills would restrict school library books, limit LGBTQ instruction and cut certain school regulations.
Longstanding disagreements about content in school libraries often focus on books with LGBTQ themes. School boards and legislatures nationwide also are facing questions about books and considering making it easier to limit access.
Longstanding disagreements about content in school libraries often focus this year on books with LGBTQ themes.
One proposal would require schools to have a library program with "age-appropriate" material, while another would require parents' permission to check out a book restricted by another school.
Grassley held open a book titled “Gender Queer" at one point while explaining his belief during a Waverly town hall.