WATERLOO — Secondary English language arts and math teachers at Waterloo Community Schools will now have an easier time analyzing their students’ progress in class.

The Board of Education approved the purchase of the IXL Learning curriculum at a cost of $98,645 in a 5-1 vote on Monday. Board member Lyle Schmitt voted against it, citing concerns with its math modules. Board member Sue Flynn was absent.

The diagnostic tool provides real-time analytics and guidance for teachers to personalize instruction for students. It will also give students the option to practice skills and recover unfinished learning to increase achievement. The tool is available for sixth- through 12th-graders.

Along with assisting students whose performance is less-than-proficient in a course, it will also allow those who are exceeding learning expectations to practice higher level problems.

A pilot of the program was implemented in some classrooms and board documents state that gains in student use and achievement “became evident.”

English teachers at the meeting corroborated this statement, saying that some students have gained 200 points – or advanced two years in learning – with the program.

For the math portion of the curriculum, Schmitt said what was provided is not sufficient due to the lack of learning about “math facts.” Math facts are usually taught from first to fourth grades. They include addition, subtraction, multiplication and division of numbers one through nine.

Schmitt said with the program not focusing on math facts, it could cause future issues once students graduate.

“They come out with a survey saying Waterloo is the worst place to live because earnings are low … because they don’t know their math,” he said. ”It is all based on math facts. I don’t know why we refuse to recognize it.”

The board also unanimously approved curriculum for kindergarten through 12th-grade physical education.

The elementary and secondary programs’ total cost is $392,194. For kindergarten through second grade and third through sixth grade, physical education teachers will continue using a program called SPARK which addresses all the national standards.

Board documents stated that a prepackaged curriculum for secondary grades was difficult but the district worked to find a program that addressed the universal standards. Physical education teachers at the meeting stated there are about 20 activities and lessons taught each semester.

Also approved at the meeting:

The appointment of Gina Weekley as director of equity, inclusion and belonging. Her salary will be $120,000. The position is new for the district.

The appointment of Megan Allen as the director of special education. Her salary will be $120,000. She will be replacing Sandra Schmitz.

An instructional support levy for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Waterloo Schools has utilized this board-approved property tax levy since 1995 and it will not affect the already approved tax rate.

