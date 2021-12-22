 Skip to main content
Waterloo Schools investigating alleged racist incidents at East-Wahlert girls basketball game

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is responding to alleged racist and vulgar taunts yelled at East High School girls basketball players by Wahlert Catholic High School students Tuesday during a game in Dubuque. 

"We’ve received reports of racist language and gestures being used towards our Waterloo East players by Dubuque fans," said a statement released by the district Wednesday afternoon. "We do not tolerate any forms of discrimination and swiftly act to address situations of this nature which are reported to us."

Accusations surfaced on social media Wednesday morning about the incidents at the game, including some video. The post from a person on Facebook said that the Wahlert student section was yelling the N-word and other derogatory terms, calling the Waterloo athletes monkeys, and making monkey and barking sounds.

The Waterloo Schools statement said district officials are taking action based on what they've seen on social media.

"As a school district, we are advocates not only of our students’ physical safety and wellbeing but their emotional safety and well-being," said the statement. "Please be assured that we are reviewing the footage that’s emerging and are thoroughly investigating these reports. We are also in communication with administrators, coaches, and parents in both school districts."

