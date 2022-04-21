Waterloo Schools' human resources chief leaving for UnityPoint Health job

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ human resources administrator is leaving for a position at UnityPoint Health.

Kingsley Botchway announced his resignation effective June 30 after four years as the district’s chief officer of human resources and equity.

His leaving coincides with Superintendent Jane Lindaman’s retirement. Jared Smith has been named the next superintendent starting July 1.

“I’ve been incredibly honored to support the work of Waterloo Schools over these last several years and to collaborate alongside a visionary superintendent to improve Waterloo Schools for our staff, students, and families,” Botchway said in a news release. “It’s been my personal mission to make Waterloo a destination district. We have amazing things happening here, under Dr. Lindaman’s leadership and with her support.”

He has accepted a role as a UnityPoint Health regional director, human resources business partner. Starting July 11, he will be director for the Waterloo region representing six counties.

A search firm will help find Botchway’s replacement.

“Kingsley has been a valued ambassador of Waterloo Schools and our community as a whole,” Lindaman said in the news release. “The systems that we’ve established and the culture that has been fostered to ensure our employees are valued and supported will continue to be a strength of Waterloo Schools. I’m confident that the momentum will only continue.

“With Botchway at the helm of human resources and equity, initiatives such as our wellness program, free employee clinic, and Teach Waterloo and other partnerships – most recently with Lincoln University – to develop strong employee pipelines have taken shape to recruit and retain talent.”

“The headway we’ve made as a leadership team to increase staff morale, diversification of our staff, and retention of our staff is something I’m deeply proud of,” said Botchway.

“While I’m excited about my next professional step, I’m not going anywhere,” he added. “I’m going to work as hard as possible to ensure a smooth transition with my successor and ensure we are continuing to support the transition of the new superintendent, Dr. Smith. Personally, my children will matriculate through Waterloo Schools, and I’ll remain one of the district’s biggest supporters.”

