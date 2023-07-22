WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has hired Sue Alborn-Yilek as interim associate superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

Her professional background includes an emphasis in e-learning, K-12 education, literacy, educational technology and instructional design. She has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University and has been an educator for four decades.

She retired in 2019 after four years as a University of Northern Iowa assistant professor, according to her LinkedIn page. She coordinated the Principal Preparation Program during her time at UNI in Cedar Falls. Since 2017, she has also worked as a self-employed executive leadership consultant.

Previously, Alborn-Yilek held director of human resources positions for the Bettendorf Community School District from 2010 to 2015 and the North Scott Community School District in Eldridge from 2010 to 2013. From 2005 to 2010, she was director for the Education Office of Special Programs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Waterloo Schools underwent a hiring process in the spring for the position of associate superintendent before deciding to bring in Alborn-Yilek on an interim basis.

“She has been in education for 43 years and has coached countless principals and districts during her illustrious career,” Superintendent Jared Smith said in a news release. “She is uniquely qualified to contribute to our forward momentum as a district – in support of our staff, students, and district goals. She is retired and will be working with us part time, though will be fully invested in her commitment to her contributions this year to Waterloo Schools.”

The position had been held by Stephanie Mohorne since 2018. At this point, the board has not taken action related to her leaving the district. Officials did not respond to questions regarding this matter.

According to a news release from Liberty Elementary School District in Buckeye, Arizona, Mohorne was named the assistant superintendent of support services there in June.

In the Waterloo Schools’ release, Smith called Alborn-Yilek “the perfect candidate for our unique situation as we align this year and hire for the permanent position in the spring. Dr. Alborn-Yilek will be especially helpful to our district this year in providing guidance and support as we continue to align our systems, strengthen teacher leadership initiatives, and further develop a new/updated strategic plan.”

'WTF: What the Fun" exhibit at the Waterloo Center for the Arts WTF 2 WTF 3 WTF 4 WTF 5 WTF 6 WTF 7 WTF 8 WTF 9 WTF 10 WTF 11 WTF 12 WTF 13 WTF 14 012115mp-Haitian-exhibition-5