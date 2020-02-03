Waterloo Schools H2O Loo Bots advance to state championship

WATERLOO — Waterloo FIRST Tech Challenge Team 7247, the H2O Loo Bots, earned a berth to the Iowa State Championship as a member of the Finalist Alliance at the Super Qualifier on Feb. 1 in Waverly.
The team includes students from East and West high schools. They began building their robot in September for this year's game titled "Skystone." The team competed in three League matches and was a member of the winning alliance at their league championship on Jan. 11.
They join 47 teams from across Iowa to compete Feb. 28-29 in Cedar Rapids at the Iowa State Championship and hope to advance to the World Championship in Detroit in April.
To learn more about FIRST Robotics check out firstinspires.org.
