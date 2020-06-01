Waterloo Schools graduation ceremonies streamed online Monday
Waterloo Schools graduation ceremonies streamed online Monday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is streaming graduation ceremonies online Monday at 6 p.m. for the Class of 2020.

They will go live on the district's Facebook page and its YouTube channel at 6 p.m. and continue to be available to view afterwards. Here are the YouTube links to the three ceremonies:

They will also air on Waterloo Schools cable access Mediacom Channel 79-6 later Monday evening. The ceremonies will be on a rotation with the other videos. The three ceremonies will continue to be shown through August.

