Waterloo Schools graduation ceremonies streamed online Monday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is streaming graduation ceremonies online Monday at 6 p.m. for the Class of 2020.

They will go live on the district's Facebook page and its YouTube channel at 6 p.m. and continue to be available to view afterwards. Here are the YouTube links to the three ceremonies:

East High School https://youtu.be/mvEjKSjfcFI

Expo High School https://youtu.be/5ohtJkmQo3w

West High School https://youtu.be/Ouokde9eJ1w

They will also air on Waterloo Schools cable access Mediacom Channel 79-6 later Monday evening. The ceremonies will be on a rotation with the other videos. The three ceremonies will continue to be shown through August.

