WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools announced its 2023 graduation dates for East High School, Expo Alternative Learning Center and West High School.
East High will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the University of Northern Iowa McLeod Center. Expo will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the school's auditorium. West High will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the University of Northern Iowa McLeod Center.
Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony
COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES
The 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients, front row from left, Carol Ratchford, Jake Powers, Allie Boyle, Christiara Deese, Amanda Vervaecke; back row, Tina Styron, Salem Fauser, Sarah Kutz, Danette Christensen and Andrea Burgart at the awards banquet ednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The Courier celebrated the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fifth consecutive year. Sponsors for the event included NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Courier Media Group.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Allie Boyle of MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Andrea Burgart of Cedar Valley Hospice and Reader’s Choice winner, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, left, and Sheila Kerns, right, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Danette Christensen of Harmony Waterloo, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Christiara Deese of Care Initiatives Inc., center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Salem Fauser of Black Hawk County Health Department, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Sarah Kutz of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Jake Powers of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Carol Ratchford of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Tina Styron of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Amanda Vervaecke of UnityPoint Wound Clinic, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
