WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation has received a donation of more than $300,000, the largest single gift in its nine-year history serving Waterloo’s public schools.
Arranged by the late Dorothy Powell, the funds will establish an endowment for the foundation’s Young Scholars program, which provides grants for students pursuing academic interests outside the classroom.
“We are incredibly grateful for Dorothy’s generosity. This gift will serve as a catalyst for us to offer students exceptional opportunities for many years to come,” said Emily Hanson, the foundation’s executive director. The nonprofit was organized to provide support for the Waterloo Community Schools.
Dorothy Powell worked for Rockwell Collins for most of her career. She and her husband, David, were married for more than 50 years before he died Jan. 17, 2014, at the age of 81. David had been an employee at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works before he retired in 1998. Dorothy died on Oct. 4, 2018, at age 89.
Powell gave a total of $312,813 to the foundation, slightly larger than a $300,000 donation from the Otto Shoitz Foundation in the spring of 2018. That gift benefited the middle school career and technical education exploration program.
Hanson said this is the first endowment the foundation has established that will provide significant ongoing revenues for one of its initiatives.
“Most of the money that we’ve raised has gone out the same year,” she said. With the new endowment, “I think we’ll be able to impact more students. This gift allows for students five, 10, 15, 20 years from now to be positively affected by Dorothy.”
The Young Scholars program has funded camps, leadership summits, various other trips and more for students. “We have given out 45 Young Scholar grants over the past six years,” said Hanson, usually totaling about $10,000 per year.
Since its founding, the Waterloo Schools Foundation has gifted more than $1.4 million to support over 11,000 district teachers and students, thanks to generous community donors.
“The Foundation has been able to help the district reach exciting new heights because of our outstanding donors,” said Hanson. “Not only is our graduation rate the highest it’s ever been, but Waterloo Schools lead the state in twice exceptional education, experiential learning, and career and technical education. This gift from Dorothy Powell is just another example of the tremendous support we have in Waterloo for our public schools, and how we are all stronger when we work together.”
Learn more about making legacy gifts to the Waterloo Schools Foundation by contacting Hanson at (319) 269-5129 or e.hanson@wcsfoundation.org.
