Waterloo Schools Foundation receives $14,000 in donations during 24-hour fundraising challenge

WATERLOO — It wasn’t the typical fundraising event held by the Waterloo Schools Foundation.

And during the prerecorded “Breakfast for Dinner” virtual gathering Tuesday evening, Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman made a plea for donations that departed from the way funds are usually raised.

“My husband, Steve, and I believe so much in our schools in this district that we would like to issue a challenge,” she said. “We would like to ask you to help us raise $5,000 in the next 24 hours. Steve and I commit in partnership with the founding board members of the Waterloo Schools Foundation to do a matching challenge for all of you, which will take that $5,000 and make that $10,000 — all in 24 hours.”

The Lindamans and the foundation board members would each give $2,500 if another $5,000 was raised by the deadline. That goal was exceeded Wednesday morning.

“We have come up to an even $9,000 raised,” Emily Hanson, the foundation’s executive director, said Wednesday evening. “We’ll get the $5,000 match, so that will be $14,000 total in 24 hours.

“We had over 100 people tuning in over YouTube and Facebook” during the event, Hanson said. At some point Wednesday, the video had reached more than 1,000 viewers on Facebook.