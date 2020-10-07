Waterloo Schools Foundation receives $14,000 in donations during 24-hour fundraising challenge

WATERLOO — It wasn’t the typical fundraising event held by the Waterloo Schools Foundation.
And during the prerecorded “Breakfast for Dinner” virtual gathering Tuesday evening, Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman made a plea for donations that departed from the way funds are usually raised.
“My husband, Steve, and I believe so much in our schools in this district that we would like to issue a challenge,” she said. “We would like to ask you to help us raise $5,000 in the next 24 hours. Steve and I commit in partnership with the founding board members of the Waterloo Schools Foundation to do a matching challenge for all of you, which will take that $5,000 and make that $10,000 — all in 24 hours.”
The Lindamans and the foundation board members would each give $2,500 if another $5,000 was raised by the deadline. That goal was exceeded Wednesday morning.
“We have come up to an even $9,000 raised,” Emily Hanson, the foundation’s executive director, said Wednesday evening. “We’ll get the $5,000 match, so that will be $14,000 total in 24 hours.
“We had over 100 people tuning in over YouTube and Facebook” during the event, Hanson said. At some point Wednesday, the video had reached more than 1,000 viewers on Facebook.
Usually, the foundation holds a breakfast event in April at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. This year, the fundraiser was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, 400-500 people attend the breakfast with about $5,000 raised to benefit the school district. Over time, pledges usually come in totaling about $50,000.
“But $14,000 in 24 hours is amazing,” said Hanson. “It’s beyond what we were expecting.”
Last month, the foundation was awarded $100,000 from the Otto Schoitz Foundation for COVID relief for schools.
‘State of Schools’
Lindaman also gave her “State of the Schools” address Tuesday, which she typically does at the fundraising event.
She noted “83% of our students graduated in four years and 88% graduated in five years” with the class of 2019, the most recent numbers available. “We have our sights set on 90%, and I’m confident we can do that.”
Among all Waterloo Schools’ seniors in the spring of 2019, 553 of 667 students, or 82.9%, graduated in four years. The district’s four-year graduation rate has reached all-time highs in recent years, but that represented a dip from the year before, when 84.2% of students graduated.
By school, the class of 2019 graduation rate broke down to 94.2% at East High, 93.1% at West High and 40.2% at Expo Alternative Learning Center. Expo enrolls students from both the East and West attendance areas.
Lindaman noted that Waterloo Schools is working to better serve its large population of racial and ethnic minorities.
“We have launched systematic equity training across our district,” she said. “We are having intentional conversations about race, racial inequities and our role in systemic racism. We acknowledge that many of our black and brown students are not consistently doing well, and we are committed to being part of the solution and leading the way.”
The district also has a plan to recruit and retain staff of color, currently making up one in five employees. Lindaman is leading an aspiring leaders program focusing on staff of color, “specifically African-American teachers, to gain leadership experiences in administration.”
Additionally, she said, the district has continued working to expand educational opportunities for students.
The Waterloo Career Center launched four new career programs this fall, for a total of 18: physical therapy, emergency management, biomedical lab technology and K-12 teacher prep. Those courses earn concurrent high school and community college credit. Altogether, the district offers 63 concurrent career and liberal arts classes.
Lindaman noted the district offers programs that are unique in Iowa, as well. It’s one of two districts that offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma program. Waterloo Schools is the only district to offer a kindergarten through 12th-grade system for serving students identified as “twice exceptional” because they are gifted and have some type of learning disability.
She said the district also undertook a $1.5 million initiative in the spring to put a computer device in the hands of every student and ensure all have access to the internet.
