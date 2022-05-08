 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools Foundation raises record amount of funds in annual campaign

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation exceeded its fundraising goal for the 24 hours following the end of Thursday’s Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast and broke the record for donations in the annual campaign.

With a $6,000 commitment from the Locke family, the foundation hoped to raise $9,000 more from breakfast attendees and other community members for a total of $15,000 by 9 a.m. Friday.

'Lean into what you love' advises Waterloo Schools Foundation breakfast speaker

Hannah Luce, the foundation’s executive director, reported that $17,316 was raised in the 24-hour period. That effort was the tail end of a larger fundraising campaign that reached a record amount of $69,116. That exceeded the previous record of $51,470 in 2019.

“This is ecstatic for us,” said Luce. “It’s amazing to see how everyone in our community has rallied around our educators over the past few years.”

She suggested that the pandemic has helped the public see the value of local educators.

Excluding the Locke family donation, Luce said about half of the money raised after the breakfast was from people who attended the event and filled out a pledge card. The other half came from community members who weren’t there and made an online payment or dropped off a check at the foundation’s office.

“Thank you to our students and our educators,” she said. “Their presence (Thursday) just makes our event incredibly unique. That’s what we’re here for, to keep our students and educators at the foreforont of our ‘why’ at the Waterloo Schools Foundation.”

The foundation was established in the spring of 2010 to benefit the Waterloo Community School District. The breakfast was first held in 2012.

