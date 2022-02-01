Waterloo Schools Foundation pledges $300,000 to diversify district's teacher workforce

WATERLOO — A $300,000 Waterloo Schools Foundation grant will bolster a program that aims to diversify the district's teacher ranks from within to better support student success.

The gift, made through the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, will expand Teach Waterloo, a partnership between Waterloo Community Schools and UNI that started in 2018.

The program provides Waterloo Schools' paraeducators and other support staff who are racial minorities a streamlined path to earning teacher licensure through UNI. Participants, known as fellows, commit to a three-year agreement for employment with the district upon graduation.

"The Teach Waterloo program highlights our collective commitment to growing and diversifying the teacher workforce locally," Colleen Mulholland, dean of the UNI College of Education, said in a news release. "It takes an authentic, collaborative partnership like the one we have with Waterloo Schools to fine-tune our goal of a supportive and personalized paraeducator pathway to licensure. We are very proud of this work."

A new group of 12 Teach Waterloo fellows will be directly supported by the grant, largely through tuition scholarships. The fellows have access to support during their studies, including advising, success coaching, textbooks, and tuition scholarships. They are also paired with a master teacher who serves as a liaison to the district and have the opportunity to attend class during the workday.

Research has shown that having a teacher of color in a classroom is associated with higher achievement and increases the likelihood that students of color complete high school and attend college, according to the news release.

Funds donated by the foundation were part of a gift it received from the estate of Eleanor and Kenneth Ketcham in June.

"This unique partnership is transformational for our students, staff, schools and community," Hannah Luce, executive director of the Waterloo Schools Foundation, said in the news release. "We are grateful for the late Eleanor and Kenneth Ketcham for making this gift possible and excited to champion the continued success of the Teach Waterloo fellows."

With the new class of fellows, Teach Waterloo is expanding to meet workforce needs in key content areas identified by the district, including special education and middle level education. To date, the program has focused on elementary educators, graduating its first fellow in the fall of 2020 and two in the spring of 2021. Eight fellows are currently enrolled.

"While the impact on our students is the reason why this work is so important, the impact that we are having on the individuals in the program and their families is immeasurable," Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools' chief officer of human resources and equity, said in the news release. "The collaboration between the district, UNI and our financial supporters has made Teach Waterloo an amazing success. We appreciate the Waterloo Schools Foundation's vision in funding the next phase of our work."

Requirements to be a Teach Waterloo fellow are that they must be employed by the district as a paraeducator or other support staff, have earned an associate’s degree or hold at least 60 hours of college credit, and be endorsed by a building principal or school administrator.

Additional support for Teach Waterloo is provided by the R.J. McElroy Charitable Trust, which provided the initial grant of $300,000 to start the program.

For more information about the UNI Foundation or the Waterloo Schools Foundation, go online to foundation.uni.edu. or wcsfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1