Waterloo Schools Foundation celebrates $2 millionth donation

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation is holding a Nov. 10 celebration after gifting its two millionth dollar to the Waterloo Community Schools.

The event takes place from 5-6 pm at the Waterloo Career Center. It will include a 5:30 p.m. social and a brief program.

For 12 years, the foundation has been dedicated to supporting and setting a standard of excellence for all Waterloo Schools' students to ensure they have the resources to thrive, grow and feel confident in their academic journey. The $1 million milestone was reached in 2017. Multiple district initiatives, programs, and learning opportunities have been funded in the five years since for students and faculty to reach a total donations of $2,006,637.68.

The Waterloo Schools Foundation funds numerous academic programs and projects that would otherwise be unavailable to the district. These initiatives push the schools, students, and faculty for academic excellence.

The foundation’s latest donation was to Central Middle School to bring in Bruce Henry for the Evolution of African American Music. This donation supports understanding the historical influences the African and African-American communities have made in developing various music genres. Waterloo Schools' enrollment is 60% minority students.