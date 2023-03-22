WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Foundation's "Sparking Academic Excellence" breakfast will be held 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Highlights include displays and student/staff representation from all 19 schools; their emcee, Akwi Nji; a keynote presentation from Edita Begic; music provided by Waterloo students; a state of the district address from superintendent Jared Smith; and an introduction from Waterloo Schools Foundation's Executive Director Hannah Luce. Four students from the community will also share how they have benefited from academic opportunities through the school and funding from the foundation.