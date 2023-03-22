WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Foundation's "Sparking Academic Excellence" breakfast will be held 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Waterloo Convention Center.
The celebration showcases all of the exciting things happening in Waterloo Schools.
Highlights include displays and student/staff representation from all 19 schools; their emcee, Akwi Nji; a keynote presentation from Edita Begic; music provided by Waterloo students; a state of the district address from superintendent Jared Smith; and an introduction from Waterloo Schools Foundation's Executive Director Hannah Luce. Four students from the community will also share how they have benefited from academic opportunities through the school and funding from the foundation.
Tickets are $25 per person and corporate sponsorships start at $250. Visit
www.wcsfoundation.org/our-events to reserve a seat and for more information. Email info@wcsfoundation.org or call 319-939-9550 for questions.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA opening round
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder hugs Caitlin Clark as she comes off the court against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
