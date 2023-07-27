WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.

The award is granted by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Attainment of the certificate represents a "significant accomplishment by a government entity and its management," according to the GFOA.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story.

In addition to the certificate, an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement is also presented to the individuals or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for having earned the certificate.

