Waterloo Schools' enrollment down nearly 200 students

A virtual kindergarten roundup was held last spring for families of incoming students. In the course of follow-ups by phone, Padget said she learned some people were choosing not to start their child in school because of COVID-19 concerns or restrictions. Kindergarten is not mandatory in Iowa.

She also cited a reduction in the number of English language learners who are new to the district, noting it has become “much harder” for immigrants to get to the U.S.

Among those not returning this fall, there were “quite a few requests” from other districts about students transferring. Moves, often out of state, were related to job searches after people got laid off or needing family assistance.

Enrollment was down at nearly every elementary school, with the decline in students ranging from 12 to 47. The only two schools with more students, Fred Becker Elementary and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, saw single-digit increases.

Overall, there were 193 fewer elementary school students.

Enrollment at the district’s four middle schools dropped by 14 students. Most of it came from a 17-student decline at Bunger Middle School and only Hoover Middle School grew, by five students.