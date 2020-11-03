Waterloo Schools' enrollment down nearly 200 students

WATERLOO — Fewer students are attending Waterloo Community Schools this fall, largely because there are less of its youngest pupils.
The certified enrollment count released by the district shows it had a total of 10,195 students in kindergarten through 12th grade at its 18 schools and specialty programs as of Oct. 1. That is a decrease of 189 students compared to the same point last year.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said officials believe that, of the decline in district students, “probably 100 to 130 are kindergarten.”
Waterloo Schools was projecting 850-880 kindergartners entering the system this fall based on a percentage of births five years earlier at county hospitals. Instead, there were 750 enrolled on the count date.
School districts annually make the count on the first school day in October and submit it to Iowa Department of Education Oct. 15. The student numbers are used in the formula that determines per-pupil state aid for districts the following year.
Lindaman has been told unofficially by the Department of Education that Waterloo Schools is not alone in its drop. Well over half of public school districts across the state are expected to see an enrollment decline, she said.
Marla Padget, Waterloo Schools’ executive director of student and at-risk services, said she found a number of reasons for the district’s overall decline, often related to the COVID-19 pandemic or economic opportunities.
A virtual kindergarten roundup was held last spring for families of incoming students. In the course of follow-ups by phone, Padget said she learned some people were choosing not to start their child in school because of COVID-19 concerns or restrictions. Kindergarten is not mandatory in Iowa.
She also cited a reduction in the number of English language learners who are new to the district, noting it has become “much harder” for immigrants to get to the U.S.
Among those not returning this fall, there were “quite a few requests” from other districts about students transferring. Moves, often out of state, were related to job searches after people got laid off or needing family assistance.
Enrollment was down at nearly every elementary school, with the decline in students ranging from 12 to 47. The only two schools with more students, Fred Becker Elementary and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, saw single-digit increases.
Overall, there were 193 fewer elementary school students.
Enrollment at the district’s four middle schools dropped by 14 students. Most of it came from a 17-student decline at Bunger Middle School and only Hoover Middle School grew, by five students.
High school enrollment was up 18 students, with gains of 28 at East and 19 at West. Expo Alternative Learning Center saw a drop of 29 students.
Budget enrollment was 10,632.53 for Waterloo Schools, also a decrease. The decimal point accounts for students who are not full-time, such as home-school children taking a class through the district. Numerous adjustments are made to the actual number of students attending classes in the district to arrive at the budget enrollment.
“We had fewer students (open) enrolled out, so our budget enrollment was down 241,” said Lindaman. Open enrollment out, one way district residents can be educated outside of the district, totaled 306.6 pupils this fall. Students may also go to school elsewhere because of special needs or other designations.
Home-schooled or private school students who live within the district and take a class through its schools are added to Waterloo’s count. But when resident students are educated in another public school system, the state per-pupil funds are passed on to that district.
