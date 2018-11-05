WATERLOO — With fewer students in almost every grade at the elementary level, Waterloo Community Schools’ enrollment dropped this fall.
But the decline in the number of the district’s youngest students was partially offset at the secondary level.
The official certified enrollment count released by the district shows it had a total of 10,296 students in kindergarten through 12th grade at its 18 schools and other specialty programs as of Oct. 1, 105 fewer than at the same point last year. School districts annually make the count on the first school day in October and submit it to the Iowa Department of Education by Oct. 15. The student numbers are used in the formula that determines per-pupil state aid for districts the following year.
“We are up at middle school and up at high school, and much of the 100 was due to kindergarten,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. “It was definitely a smaller kindergarten class.”
Waterloo Schools makes projections of kindergarten students entering the system based on a percentage of births five years earlier at county hospitals.
“We knew we were going to be down 40 to 50 because of the class size,” said Lindaman. Actual numbers show 55 fewer kindergartners in the district’s 11 elementary school’s this fall. But enrollment was also down 16 to 34 students in grades two through five.
Enrollment was down at seven elementary schools, with 80 students the largest drop at a single building. Overall, there were 156 fewer elementary students.
Middle school enrollment grew by 15 students at four buildings. High school enrollment was up 36 students at three buildings, boosted by growth in specialty programs largely based at Expo Alternative Learning Center.
Marla Padget, executive director of student and at-risk services, suggested expanded course offerings at the Waterloo Career Center are helping to sustain high school enrollment. The center, located at the north end of Central Middle School, provides career classes that earn concurrent Hawkeye Community College credit.
“I would say the new options at the career center are keeping kids with us longer,” she said, noting there have been no behavioral referrals from the career center. “Because of the high engagement the classes offer, students want to be there.”
Budget enrollment also decreased for Waterloo Schools, dropping 102.18 pupils to 10,776.64. The decimal point accounts for students who are not full-time, such as home-school children taking a class through the district. Numerous adjustments are made to the actual number of students attending classes in the district to arrive at the budget enrollment.
Among those adjustments are district residents educated elsewhere through open enrollment or because of special needs and other designations. Some of those designations are for home-schooled or private school students who take a class through the district. Those students are added to Waterloo’s count, but when they are educated elsewhere the state per-pupil funds are passed on to that district.
“The trend for open enrollment has been down for years, and it was pretty flat this year,” said Lindaman. A total of 316.9 pupils open enrolled out of the district and 27.4 pupils open enrolled in. Open enrollment into the district as well as special and regular education tuition-in is subtracted from Waterloo Schools’ numbers. Those funds come to Waterloo through the students’ home districts.
Officials also talked about the challenge of getting a segment of students to school on the first day, which was Aug. 23 this year. Student enrollment was way below numbers on the certified count day.
“At the elementaries alone on the first day, we were missing 400 kids,” said Lindaman. There were another 220 at the middle schools and 600 at the high schools who eventually began attending classes. By Aug. 27, the third day of school, the gap had already closed considerably.
Elementary schools were still 170 short of their eventual certified enrollment, with 4,748 students. Middle schools had narrowed the gap to 97 with 2,202 students enrolled. High schools were 292 students short of the eventual count with an enrollment of 2,787.
“We do get dozens and dozen of students from out of state,” said Lindaman, many of whom enroll and start late after moving in the fall. Many longer-term residents of the district offer a variety of excuses for not sending their children to school on the first day, which officials work to address when contacting them.
Next fall, district schools will start on Aug. 26, a Monday — a departure from the usual, beginning on a Thursday. Officials say they expect the Monday start to encourage more parents to get their children there on day one.
