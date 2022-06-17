Waterloo Schools employing more racial minorities, but staff still lags behind student diversity

WATERLOO — Racial diversity has grown in the ranks of Waterloo Community Schools’ employees during the past six years, but there are still far fewer minority teachers than students.

Since 2016, the percentage of employees of color rose by 17%, Kingsley Botchway told the Board of Education this week. The number went from 16.98% of total staff that year to 19.88% in 2022.

He was highlighting the district’s 2022 affirmative action and equal opportunity employment plan, which the board approved. The chief officer for human resources and equity, who has overseen staff hiring for the past four years, made the presentation at his last board meeting. He is leaving the district June 30 for a regional human resources position with UnityPoint Health.

Breaking it down into types of staff, the percentage of teachers of color rose 47.65% since 2016. Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the percentage of teachers is the hardest to increase because there are 900 in the district.

Administrative staff and other staff of color include more than 30% of those positions, although there was a decrease from 2021 to 2022.

Positions with the most people of color are assistant principals (50%), “other professional staff” (37.24%), and paraeducators and behavioral intervention service staff (34.88%).

Positions with the least people of color are special education teachers (2.4%), secondary classroom teachers (7.92%) and librarians and media specialists (9.09%).

Botchway said special education teachers and secondary classroom teachers are the most needed positions for the 2022-23 school year.

Botchway highlighted the Teach Waterloo program, which has a goal of increasing the number of minority teachers in its classroom with the help of grant funding.

A graph presented by Botchway noted a teacher and student diversity mismatch in all of Waterloo’s public schools. To get this data, he compared the percentage of minority teachers to the percentage of minority students.

Across the district, about 8% of teachers are racial minorities compared to about 57% of students who are minorities.

The percentage of white educators in Waterloo is 92%. The average number of white teachers in Iowa is 97.2%. Botchway said Waterloo Schools employs the highest percentage of teachers of color in the state.

Board member Endya Johnson asked if Botchway and Lindaman’s replacements, Anthony Spurgetis and Jared Smith, would continue to maintain the hiring trajectory for staff of color.

Botchway said he will transfer the work to them to make sure the trajectory continues.

“The framework is there, it’s just (the board’s) invested interest in the work,” he noted. Lindaman is retiring June 30.

The 2022 objective for the affirmative action/equal opportunity employment plan is “the district shall increase the composition of underrepresented groups in district administrative, certified and support staff with a particular focus on protected classes.”

The goals also highlighted participating in the National Minority Teacher Recruitment Fair and enhancing relationships with Hispanic-serving institutions.

Board member Janelle Ewing agreed with the focus on hiring staff of color.

“It’s so long overdue. Waterloo’s diversity started in 1910 ... we’re 100 years out from that and we still haven’t won the problem,” Ewing said. “This is such good work, and keep it up, because we owe so much to our diversity in Waterloo to show that our kids see the right faces in the classroom.”

Botchway thanked Lindaman for being committed to the goal of hiring a diverse staff. Lindaman said once she leaves, she hopes the board stays true to the goal.

“It can seem a little bit callous, but it’s really not about the adults,” Lindaman said. “We have to stay true to our mission of serving our kids and the adults is how we get there. … I really want us to stay committed and I know (the board) will do that.”

Lindaman, who joined the school district in 2005 as the principal of Bunger Middle School, is winding down an eight-year tenure as superintendent after she was appointed in 2014.

“It has been such an amazing opportunity for the job I never applied for,” Lindaman said, while shedding some tears. “It’s been a pleasure.”

Smith, Lindaman’s replacement, is currently the superintendent of South Tama County Community Schools. He previously worked in the Waterloo district as an East High School assistant principal.

Spurgetis, Botchway’s replacement, is currently the director of human resources for the Johnston Community School District.

