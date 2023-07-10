WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools announced Kyle Knox as the dean of students at Expo Alternative Learning Center pending Board of Education approval.

The new position was created in support of Superintendent Jared Smith’s efforts to redesign organizational structures in tandem with systematizing and strengthening efforts to support student engagement and academic success.

“Kyle was born and raised in Waterloo and understands the dynamics of our learning community as a previous student, paraeducator, teacher and teacher leader,” Expo Principal Cary Wieland said in a news release. “His ability to create a positive learning environment built on trust will allow us to implement attendance and behavior interventions reflective of positive student outcomes.”

Knox has been a social studies teacher at Expo since 2015. In this position, officials said he has worked collaboratively to ensure a safe and positive learning environment for all students, been a member of the school’s building leadership team, and developed and guided instructional work through the district’s social studies curriculum team.

He has a bachelor’s degree in education with a social sciences emphasis from Upper Iowa University. In 2020, he earned his PK-12 principal/supervisor of special education master’s degree from Viterbo University.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to continue serving Expo and to carry on my work building strong relationships with the Expo staff, students, and families,” Knox said.