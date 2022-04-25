Waterloo Schools could spend up to $192,500 on buying its employee health clinic

WATERLOO — Administrators could spend up to $192,500 on buying the building where Waterloo Community Schools opened an employee health clinic about 1-1/2 years ago.

The Board of Education Monday approved a purchase agreement with Red Dirt, LLC for the clinic at 1709 University Ave. The district has been leasing the facility, but also has an option to buy it for that price.

"That doesn't mean we're done negotiating yet," Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools' chief officer of human resources and equity, told the board.

Board member Sue Flynn suggested the cost is "a little on the high side. Plus, we've put a lot of rent into it."

Botchway said with rent at $1,850 per month, or $22,200 annually, buying the building is "definitely worth it." The lease expires July 31.

Employees and their families are going to the clinic in droves for their medical care.

"The staff are using it, they're loving it," Botchway said. Use has "increased substantially" since the clinic opened in August 2020.

"We're looking at about 100 (patients) per week and that's really tough on the provider right now," he said. An advanced nurse practioner staffs the clinic. But the district is considering the addition of a second provider.

The facility is operated in a partnership between UnityPoint Clinic and HealthPartners, the district’s insurance provider, to lower the cost of and provide more timely access to health care.

There is office space in the building for up to three providers. While there isn't the demand for that yet, Botchway said it provides adequate space to grow the number of patients in future years.

