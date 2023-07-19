WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools earned national recognition for its communications efforts in several categories from the National School Public Relations Association.
Projects, spearheaded by School and Community Relations Director Akwi Nji, amassed a total of 14 awards is NSPRA's annual Publications and Electronic Media Awards competition.
Of those awards, five were Awards of Excellence which is the highest national honor awarded in any category. These top awards were presented for a variety of assets produced through the office of school and community relations, including the anchor video and branding assets for their "Be Bold" campaign, copywriting and LinkedIn content covering progress associated with closing the achievement gap, infographics presenting important information in an accessible format and a suite of logo designs that impacted every school in the district.
Nji will speak at the annual NSPRA conference this week about the marketing and public relations efforts at Waterloo Schools, with a focus on the "Be Bold" campaign.
“A lot of school districts are hungry for exciting and innovative approaches to telling their stories, but it takes strategy, consistency, and a team,” Nji said. “It’s been a team effort here, along with our incredible administrators and staff, to amplify the strengths of Waterloo Schools, our passion for the work, compassion for our students, and our Waterloo Pride.”
NSPRA also presented Waterloo Schools with five Awards of Merit for the district's social media content, poster designs and print materials such as for the Kindergarten information asset.
The district also received four awards in the category of Honorable Mention for materials such as LifeLab mailers, school-related video production and e-newsletter content and design.
In addition to the 14 national awards, the district earned 29 state awards from the Iowa School Public Relations Association, including 20 Awards of Excellence, three Awards of Merit and six Blue and Gold awards which is the highest state-level honor.
