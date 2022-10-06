Waterloo Schools' committee looks to other districts as it continues discussing revamped dress code

WATERLOO — A committee looking at making changes to Waterloo Community Schools’ dress code policy met earlier this week to review what other districts are doing.

Data from a survey conducted by Supt. Jared Smith found most people are unhappy with the current dress code. Beth Strike, director of creative services and communications for Central Rivers Area Education Agency, is leading the talks and found the biggest themes in the survey were consistency, clarity and ensuring everyone has a voice.

“I am committed to it being uniquely Waterloo,” Strike said.

It was the second time students, parents and staff gathered to work on revamping the current policy. Groups examined the policies of Cedar Falls, Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Mason City and College Community school districts.

There were many cons for the College Community, Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids districts. Main themes the groups disliked included lack of specificity, inconsistencies for educators and stigmatization of students.

Mason City’s and Cedar Falls’ policies were the most liked, with committee members describing them as specific and enforceable. The focus of the evening became reworking Cedar Falls Schools’ policies to make them applicable to Waterloo Schools.

One topic of major discussion was hats and hoodies, which ended with the groups choosing to table the issue. Strike decided to convene a small group to discuss the headgear.

Many educators said hoodies and hats fall into a safety concern, noting they hide the face and figure of a person who could commit a crime at the school. Others said the clothing could also be affiliated with gangs.

A few people disagreed with this sentiment.

“Not everything is gang-related,” one woman said. “A bandana, a hat, a hoodie is not gang-related.”

Others mentioned that hats and other head wear are parts of culture.

“If we want to honor all cultures, a part of Black culture is headgear,” said Gina Weekly, diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for Central Rivers. “We’re being extremely cautious. … We’re right back where we were.”

Students seconded this, saying hats and hoodies are not as big of a problem as teachers and parents make them out to be.

“We want to prepare (students) for what they stand up for, for what they believe in and how they live their lives,” one student said. “Having students stop at the door and having to drop their culture just for a professional environment, that’s completely just throwing everything off, and it creates a lot of insecurities with people and their culture.”

Another talking point around hats and hoodies was that some students with anxiety resort to clothing to help them feel safe.

“I don’t think we’ll have something that’s always 100% applicable,” Strike said. “I think there’s always going to be that need for human touch.”

Other deal breakers for the group included addressing shortness of pants, skirts and dresses; the width of sleeves and straps of shirts; and the elimination of headphones in the policy altogether.

The group meets again Oct. 18.