top story

Waterloo Schools closed Thursday morning

Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — All Waterloo Community Schools buildings and offices will be closed Thursday until noon due to district meetings. Offices will return to normal working hours on Friday.

