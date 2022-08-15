Waterloo Schools closed Thursday morning

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — All Waterloo Community Schools buildings and offices will be closed Thursday until noon due to district meetings. Offices will return to normal working hours on Friday.
Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow
Powwow 1
Powwow 2
Powwow 3
Powwow 4
Powwow 5
Powwow 6
Powwow 7
Powwow 8
Powwow 9
Powwow 10
Powwow 11
Powwow 12
Powwow 13
Powwow 14
Powwow 15
Powwow 16
PowWow 17
Powwow 18
Powwow 19
Powwow 20
Powwow 21
Powwow 22
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.