 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Schools closed Monday for Martin Luther King holiday

  • 0
Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings including the Education Service Center will be closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Schools and normal business hours will resume on Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru mourns protest dead after worst violence in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News