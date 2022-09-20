WATERLOO — All Waterloo Community Schools' buildings will be closed Friday due to district-wide professional development.
Waterloo Schools closed Friday
- COURIER STAFF
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The question of releasing general obligation bonds not to exceed $23.61 million for district infrastructure and facility improvements received 36.3% of the vote.
The most recognizable aspect of the UNI-Dome – its roof – needs fabric replaced for the center portion of the hood.
First Christian Church announced DaQuevion Burke as the winner for its 2022 Memorial Scholarship.
"We just wanted to help. We sat around and had coffee, and seven months later, we have pledges and donations of $3.6 million,” said one parent helping to raise funds.
According to unofficial results, 217 people voted against it, or 52.04%, versus 200 people, or 47.96%, who supported it.
Waterloo schools computer science curriculum will expand after a $200,000 award from a STEM Scale-Up committee was accepted by the board of education on Monday night.
The University of Northern Iowa selected Alysa Mozak to serve as the new director of the Patricia A. Tomson Center for Violence Prevention.
A couple hundred are expected to attend the 50th anniversary gala and banquet inside Old Central Ballroom at Maucker Union beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Voters overwhelmingly supported BCLUW Community School District's plans to spend its statewide 1% sales tax for schools, and the renewal of its physical plant and equipment levy.
Its revenue purpose statement received support from 90.5% of voters, or what’s 124 people across Bremer, Chickasaw, Butler, and Floyd counties.