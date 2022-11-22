 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools closed for holiday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings and offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students and staff will return to a normal schedule on Monday.

