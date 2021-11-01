Waterloo Schools' certified enrollment is down after diversity plan ended

WATERLOO — Fewer students are attending Waterloo Community Schools this fall after a legislative change made it easier for families to open enroll their children into other districts.

The certified enrollment count released by Waterloo Schools shows it had a total of 10,114 students in kindergarten through 12th grade at its 18 schools and specialty programs as of Oct. 1.

The 81-student decrease from last year is smaller than the 151 students officials have previously said left for other districts since a bill banning the use of voluntary diversity plans was signed into law in May. District administrators had projected in September that the count, which determines per-pupil state funding for the next year, would be about 100 students fewer because of the impact of the new law.

In written comments, Superintendent Jane Lindaman focused on how the district was coming back after enrollment declined by an even bigger amount last year before COVID-19 vaccines were available for anybody.

"Overall, our current enrollment reflects the trends we've experienced in previous years and our numbers are generally what we would expect after a year of significant disruption due to the pandemic, with our virtual offering proving to be a valuable alternative to families who need this option due to medical reasons," she said in the statement.

Without the opportunity to open enroll out of the district after the diversity plan ban was signed into law, though, presumably many of the students who left would be attending its schools.

Typically, open enrollment requests for the coming year need to be submitted by March 1. But after state law changed families could continue to request open enrollment for five districts that had voluntary diversity plans. Under Waterloo Schools' diversity plan, students could leave the district if someone of the same socio-economic status was open enrolling into it.

"We understand that several factors are at play this year in the context of our enrollment numbers," said Lindaman. She noted that "families are eager for familiarity and predictability after the disruptions of the pandemic" while students want to be in-person, "develop relationships with their teachers and participate in activities."

Virtual enrollment is an important aspect of the district's count this fall, although not nearly as significant as last year. Waterloo Schools reported 424 students learning remotely online as of Oct 1 -- with 103 at the elementary, 79 at the middle school and 242 at the high school levels. The district had 2,200 students learning remotely in August 2020, but the exact number was never released as of the count date.

Previously, Lindaman said that the district saw an increase in kindergartners starting this fall. Officials saw the phenomenon in 2020 of parents not sending their children to kindergarten, which falls outside of the mandatory school attendance requirements. This year, that hasn't occurred at a large scale – and there are more of those youngest students in the district than all but one other grade.

With 829 students enrolled in kindergarten across the district, that grade level consists of more students than any other except for high school freshmen. There were 1,195 ninth-graders, a number that is often larger than the grade levels before or after it because students who don't earn enough credits may be classified as freshmen for more than one year.

Lindaman previously said that half of the 151 students who open enrolled after the diversity plan was banned would have been kindergartners and first-graders this fall. In her statement, she asserted that students who start with the district in those grades typically stick with it.

"Ultimately, our enrollment indicates that once families choose to join the Waterloo Schools family and begin to matriculate through our district, they stay," she said. "They're confident in our approach to providing a high quality academic experience in an environment that's empathetic, enriching, and safe for our students."

In comparison with last year's certified count, nearly every school showed a decline in enrollment. But those individual school enrollments may be skewed since virtual students are grouped separately, unlike in 2020.

The district saw its biggest drop among its 11 elementary schools. Including those learning virtually, there were 110 fewer students. There was a smaller drop at the four middle schools and an increase at the three high schools, although both middle and high school virtual students were classified with the high schools.

If virtual learning is counted with the middle schools, the overall drop is six students to 2,331. Counting only high school virtual students with grades nine to 12, the increase is 35 pupils to 3,199.

Budget enrollment – or the number used to determine state funding – increased to 10,681.17 for Waterloo Schools. That is about 49 pupils more than last year. The decimal point accounts for students who are not full time, such as home schooled children taking a class through the district.

Numerous adjustments are made to the actual number of students attending classes in the district to arrive at the budget number, including open enrollment in and out. Along with the 151 students who open enrolled out in since May, officials have said another 306 left the district this way. No exact number was released with the certified count.

Students may also go to school elsewhere because of special needs or other designations. Home-schooled or private school students who live within the district and take a class through its schools are added to Waterloo's count. Resident students educated in another public school system are also counted, but the state per-pupil funds they generate are passed on to those districts.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.