Waterloo Schools cancels extracurricular activities amid spread of COVID-19

WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools are canceling after-school activities and Cedar Falls Schools asked those traveling out of the country for spring break to self-isolate upon their return to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the Cedar Valley.

Waterloo Schools announced Friday afternoon "any non-instructional/non-essential athletics and activities" scheduled Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29, would be canceled to help decrease the amount of personal contact.

The district said those non-essential activities include after school clubs, extramurals, after-school activities, all games and meets, practices, open weight rooms and gyms, any off-site practices or gatherings and any fine arts concerts and programs during that time period.

As of Friday, Y-Care and the Boys and Girls Club would continue as scheduled.

Waterloo Schools will be closed next week for spring break, and there will be no school for students the following Monday, March 23, for a teacher quality day. The district was not cancelling any school days as of Friday.