Waterloo Schools cancels classes for all elementary schools except Cunningham

WATERLOO — Classes have been cancelled for Friday at all Waterloo elementary schools except one after a number of buses became inoperable due to the extreme cold.
Classes are still on at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and all district middle and high schools. Waterloo Community Schools was on a two-hour late start and those buildings were scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Some of those bus routes are currently running behind, though.
The diesel fuel in more than 10 buses gelled up this morning because of the cold, making them inoperable.
"We’re going to need our whole entire fleet to get all of our (secondary and Cunningham) kids to school, but that will force us to cancel all the kids that come later," said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. All elementary schools except Cunningham always start an hour later than the middle and high schools and were scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. today before the cancellation.
Staff are still reporting to the elementary schools, but parents should not take their children to school or send them to a bus stop.
