Waterloo Schools begins online registration

WATERLOO — Last year, Waterloo Schools began transitioning to online registration and annual updates and will do so again for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents and guardians must have a parent portal account set up through Infinite Campus to be able to access registration. If you have problems logging into your account or do not have one set up, call the Help Desk at 433-1858 for assistance.

The annual update window will is open through Aug. 14. To gain access, sign into the parent portal account, click “More,” then “Online Registration” to do your child’s updates. You will be able to upload proof of residency from your device or submit it to the school at a later date. Proof of residency is required annually.

You do not need to physically go into a building to do the updates. If you do not have access to a device, the district is working on how to have a districtwide registration time to help. More information will be made available at a later date if you do not have access to complete this on your own.

For more information, contact the District Registration Office at 433-2048 or Registration@waterlooschools.org.

