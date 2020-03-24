Waterloo schools begins meal distribution program, Cedar Falls starting Tuesday

“We are not certain on the number we will serve,” said Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee. “We will plan to have enough available and ready.”

That was the approach of Waterloo Schools, as well, which prepared sack meals for 2,000 children Monday with the ability to send out more. Less than half of that amount was needed, so Bathen said adjustments will be made going forward based on the number of children participating daily. Ramping up the program is taking some adjustment for the food service, as well.

Bathen said there were 16 food service staff members prepping meals at the East and West high school kitchens. In addition, teams of three food service staff worked at each school, aided by other people from the buildings and community volunteers.

“It was a lot slower then expected, but our team worked together to serve 877 kids,” said Bathen.

Cunningham had distributed 39 of its 200 meals by 9:30 a.m. Monday, halfway through the designated distribution hour. Kingsley Elementary School, which did its distribution during the same hour, had handed out nearly 50 of its 150 meals by 10 a.m.