Waterloo Schools approve onsite Iowa Legal Aid office

WATERLOO – A new program for vulnerable parents and caregivers aims to ease the process of acquiring legal aid for matters involving children in Waterloo Schools.

Waterloo Schools approved the partnership with Iowa Legal Aid at a school board meeting Monday to open a private office located in one of the elementary schools under the new Community Schools Project. Officials are not yet saying which elementary school has been chosen to house the office.

“Children living in poverty face special challenges in the schools,” said Nick Smithberg, Iowa Legal Aid executive director. Those challenges include housing, income stability and domestic violence issues. “If we can get the families stabilized, we think that will help the kids succeed in school.”

The district heard comments from Smithberg and Marla Padget, executive director of student and risk services with Waterloo Schools, on the benefits of having an onsite presence for families in need. The office will provide a place for Legal Aid staff to meet with families and counsel them on their issues. Interpretation services will be offered as well, and services will be available to all district schools.