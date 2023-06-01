COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — From Monday to July 28, the Education Service Center and school buildings will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The buildings will be closed on Fridays.
The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
