Waterloo Schools announces new strategic partnership coordinator

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has named Kelly Martin as its new strategic partnership coordinator.

He started in the position at the Education Service Center on Jan. 3. In this role, he will be working to connect local businesses to partnership and volunteer opportunities within the schools, in addition to opening up lines of communication between businesses and students.

According to Jeff Frost, executive director of professional technical education, Martin is the ideal person for the job with a very outgoing personality and an impeccable community impact in the Waterloo area.

“We’ve received so much positive feedback, our community is very excited to have him in this position,” Frost said in a news release. “He’ll be working to help Waterloo Schools maintain our local business relationships, ensuring our community partners feel valued and heard.”

Martin said he’s excited to get started and is proud to be serving his hometown in this capacity.

“I describe this role as a liaison between our students and our business partners in the community,” said Martin. “I choose this position because it will allow me to help bridge the gaps currently in our community.”

