WATERLOO – Amy Schmidt has been named as the new director of secondary education at Waterloo Community Schools.

Schmidt, currently the director of K-12 career development at the district, will begin the new role July 1 if approved by the Board of Education. The position is new to the district.

“We could not be more excited to announce Amy as our new director of secondary education. Amy has proven herself as a highly effective administrator and an even better person,” Superintendent Jared Smith said. “She has built strong connections in our district and will be a wonderful asset to our secondary schools for years to come.”

In the role, Schmidt will work with principals at the middle and high schools to facilitate the ongoing development and alignment of the district’s secondary programs.

She is a former Gold Star Teacher award winner and was previously the principal at both Hoover Middle School and Irving Elementary School. Prior to that, she was a lead teacher at Lou Henry Elementary School and Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence.

“I am very humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the director of secondary education while supporting our outstanding secondary administrators, staff, students, and families,” Schmidt said. “I am also looking forward to continuing our work with college and career development to ensure all Waterloo students succeed with a diploma and a plan.”

She graduated from West High School and has worked with the district since 1999. During her tenure, she has been recognized as a University of Northern Iowa Educational Leadership Legacy Award recipient, served as a Cedar Valley Diversity Appreciation Team member and was honored with the Swartzendruber Award for the largest academic increase in 2016.

She received her bachelor of arts in elementary and early childhood education and administator licensure from the University of Northern Iowa and her master of arts in education from Viterbo University, in La Crosse, Wis.