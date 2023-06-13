WATERLOO – Amy Schmidt has been named as the new director of secondary education at Waterloo Community Schools.
Schmidt, currently the director of K-12 career development at the district, will begin the new role July 1 if approved by the Board of Education. The position is new to the district.
“We could not be more excited to announce Amy as our new director of secondary education. Amy has proven herself as a highly effective administrator and an even better person,” Superintendent Jared Smith said. “She has built strong connections in our district and will be a wonderful asset to our secondary schools for years to come.”
In the role, Schmidt will work with principals at the middle and high schools to facilitate the ongoing development and alignment of the district’s secondary programs.
She is a former Gold Star Teacher award winner and was previously the principal at both Hoover Middle School and Irving Elementary School. Prior to that, she was a lead teacher at Lou Henry Elementary School and Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence.
People are also reading…
“I am very humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the director of secondary education while supporting our outstanding secondary administrators, staff, students, and families,” Schmidt said. “I am also looking forward to continuing our work with college and career development to ensure all Waterloo students succeed with a diploma and a plan.”
She graduated from West High School and has worked with the district since 1999. During her tenure, she has been recognized as a University of Northern Iowa Educational Leadership Legacy Award recipient, served as a Cedar Valley Diversity Appreciation Team member and was honored with the Swartzendruber Award for the largest academic increase in 2016.
She received her bachelor of arts in elementary and early childhood education and administator licensure from the University of Northern Iowa and her master of arts in education from Viterbo University, in La Crosse, Wis.
5 recipes to make on the grill this summer
This week's recipe roundup features meals that are great for celebrating Father's Day, but most are easy enough to grill up all summer long.
Holidays, birthdays, graduations. All worthy occasions to indulge. This Father’s Day, we’re cooking tomahawk steak on the grill to show appreciation to the fathers in the family.
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it’s a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
No summertime spread is complete without a pot of baked beans. Tender beans slow-cooked in a sweet and smoky sauce pair perfectly with mains from the grill.
Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Mayonnaise is used here, instead, for the same rich results without the raw egg.
A burger buffet proves flexible when guest count fluctuates. Condiments and side dishes can be prepared in advance. Ditto for snacks and desserts. The only cooking to do with guests at the ready is to reheat some bacon-heavy caramelized onions and cook the burgers.