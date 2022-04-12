Waterloo Schools announces graduation dates for class of 2023

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has announced graduation dates for the class of 2023.

Ceremonies will be at 6 p.m. May 23, 2023, for East High School; May 24, 2023, for Expo High School; and May 25, 2023, for West High School.

East and West commencements will be at the McLeod Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Expo’s commencement will be at Expo Alternative Learning Center.

The dates were presented during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

