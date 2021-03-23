 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Schools' announces graduation dates for class of 2022
0 comments
top story

Waterloo Schools' announces graduation dates for class of 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art graduation
COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has announced graduation dates for the class of 2022.

Ceremonies will be at 6 p.m. May 24, 2022, for Expo High School; May 25, 2022, for West High School; and May 26, 2022, for East High School.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Expo’s commencement will be at Expo Alternative Learning Center. West and East commencements will be at the McLeod Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The dates were presented during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News