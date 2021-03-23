Waterloo Schools' announces graduation dates for class of 2022

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has announced graduation dates for the class of 2022.

Ceremonies will be at 6 p.m. May 24, 2022, for Expo High School; May 25, 2022, for West High School; and May 26, 2022, for East High School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Expo’s commencement will be at Expo Alternative Learning Center. West and East commencements will be at the McLeod Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The dates were presented during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0