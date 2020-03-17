Waterloo Schools announces details of academic, meal supports during closure

WATERLOO — Academic and meal supports will be available from the Waterloo Community Schools starting Monday while classes are suspended and buildings are closed.

And all schools will briefly reopen Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. to allow students to retrieve essential items like medication and Chromebooks.

"We are in the process of sanitizing our buildings, so access should be quick and targeted to retrieve only the items you need," said a statement from the district. "If you need to get your child’s medication, an authorized adult must sign for it. It cannot be given to children."

District educators are organizing links to activities and lessons by grade level and subject that will be available between Monday and April 10. Teachers won't be assigning or grading work, but they will be checking their email and be available to support student learning. Waterloo Schools asks parents to have their children read daily or read to them.

Paper copies of activities or lessons will be available for younger children at the elementary schools. Families can pick them up during "grab-n-go" meal distributions.