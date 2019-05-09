WATERLOO --- Graduation dates for Expo Alternative Academy, East High School and West High School have been set.
--- Expo Alternative School: May 23, 6 p.m., at the school, 1410 Independence Ave.
--- East High School: May 24, 6 p.m., McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
--- West High School: May 28, 6 p.m., McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
All graduations will be rebroadcast on Mediacom Local Access Channel 19. Copies of each graduation ceremony will be available for $10, purchased through the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. DVD orders must be placed before graduation by calling Linda Armstrong at 433-1804 or emailing her at armstrongl@waterlooschools.org.
